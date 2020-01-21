Global Roofing Adhesives Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Roofing Adhesives Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Roofing Adhesives Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Roofing Adhesives Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Roofing Adhesives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Roofing Adhesives market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Dow Chemical

Arkema

Henkel

Sika

Apollo

Carlisle Construction Materials

Dove Technology

Firestone

GAF

Henry

Huntsman International

IKO Roofing

Innovative Chemical Products Group

Johns Manville

Karnak Corp

OMG Roofing Products

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Non-Residential

