Global Roof Waterproof Coating Market Trends, Drivers, opportunities and challenges, Leading Players, and Forecast Until 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Roof Waterproof Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Global Roof Waterproof Coating market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Roof Waterproof Coating.

This report researches the worldwide Roof Waterproof Coating market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Roof Waterproof Coating breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akzonobel

The Valspar Corporation

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Graco

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Hempel

Roof Waterproof Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Water Based

Solvent Based

Roof Waterproof Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Roof Waterproof Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Roof Waterproof Coating Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roof Waterproof Coating :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Roof Waterproof Coating Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Roof Waterproof Coating Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water Based

1.4.3 Solvent Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Production

2.1.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Roof Waterproof Coating Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Roof Waterproof Coating Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Roof Waterproof Coating Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Roof Waterproof Coating Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Roof Waterproof Coating Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Roof Waterproof Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Roof Waterproof Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Roof Waterproof Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Roof Waterproof Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Roof Waterproof Coating Production by Regions

4.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Roof Waterproof Coating Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Roof Waterproof Coating Production

4.2.2 United States Roof Waterproof Coating Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Roof Waterproof Coating Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Roof Waterproof Coating Production

4.3.2 Europe Roof Waterproof Coating Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Roof Waterproof Coating Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Roof Waterproof Coating Production

4.4.2 China Roof Waterproof Coating Revenue

Continue…@@$

