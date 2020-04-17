In this report, the Global Rocket Engine Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rocket Engine Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A rocket engine uses stored rocket propellant mass for forming its high-speed propulsive jet. Rocket engines are reaction engines, obtaining thrust in accordance with Newton’s third law.
Rocket engines play an important role in aviation and ballistic missiles, and downstream demand drives the rocket engine trade.The main manufacturing markets are in Europe and North America.After sweeping Europe and North America, China and Japan have similarly advanced production technologies.Japan has the highest return on investment of rocket engines in the world but the trading volume is very low, China is second but the trading volume is also low, North America is the largest trading volume in the world, and the revenue market share in 2019 is more than 50%.
The global Rocket Engine market was valued at 2948.3 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3120.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Rocket Engine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rocket Engine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Rocket Engine in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Rocket Engine manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CASC
Space X
Roscosmos
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Safran
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid Rocket Engine
Solid Rocket Engine
Rocket engines using liquid propellants account for up to 90% of the market in 2018.
Segment by Application
Spacecraft
Ballistic Missiles
The global market for rocket engines used in spaceships is more than 90%, with the highest growth rate in 2018
