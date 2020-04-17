In this report, the Global Robot Sensor Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Robot Sensor Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Robot sensor market size is anticipated to grow due to the high demand in industrial robots. With the continuously evolving sensor technologies, industrial robots and service robots are witnessing enormous enhancements and upgrades. For instance, FANUC sanding robots are being integrated with force sensors and machine vision sensors to increase the productivity of robots in manufacturing.

The global Robot Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Robot Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Robot Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ams AG

ATI Automation

Baluff AG

Bionic Robotics

Baumer Group

Carlo Gavazzi

Cognex

CAPTRON Electronic GmbH

Datalogic

Daihen Corporation

EPSON

FANUC

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

Ifm electronic GmbH

IniLabs

Infineon Technologies

Keyence

MaxBotix

OMRON

OptoForce

Roboception

Robotiq

Rockwell Automation

SensoPart

SICK AG

Schneider Electric

Turck

Velodyne

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Force Torque Sensors

Vision Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Acoustical Sensors

Tactile Sensors

Laser Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Other Sensors

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Logistics

Defense

Agriculture

Medical

Domestic

Entertainment

Others

