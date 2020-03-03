Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Spinal surgery has evolved dramatically over the years as advances in technology have made it possible to improve surgical techniques.Spinal surgery involves the modification of the affected area of the back bones and nerves. The implantation of one or more screws or components is a very delicate surgery. The robot can achieve better precision than can a skilled surgeon.Robotic procedures offer significant cost savings in terms of pre- and post-operation care costs and length of stay at hospitals. Technological advances and breakthroughs leverage new materials and new sensor configurations. Sophisticated software is further evolving product implementation: Clinically efficient solutions, Clinically less complex surgery, Shorter length of stay, Minimally invasive surgery, Financially lower cost and Operationally more simple.

In 2018, the global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robot-Guided Spine Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

SpineFrontier, Inc.

Kuka AG

Medtech S.A

Mazor Robotics Ltd

Spineology Inc.

Alliance Spine LLC

Stryker Corporation

Alphatec Spine Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Medtronic Sofamor Danek, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Nuvasive, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Surgery Type

Minimal Invasive Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Laminectomy

Spine Fusion

Intervertebral Foramen

Intervertebral Disc Resection

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robot-Guided Spine Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Robot-Guided Spine Surgery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Open Surgery Type

1.4.3 Minimal Invasive Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Laminectomy

1.5.3 Spine Fusion

1.5.4 Intervertebral Foramen

1.5.5 Intervertebral Disc Resection

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Size

2.2 Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Robot-Guided Spine Surgery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

