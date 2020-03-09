GLOBAL ROBO-TAXI MARKET ANALYSIS 2019 – DYNAMICS, TRENDS, REVENUE, REGIONAL SEGMENTED, OUTLOOK & FORECAST TILL 2025

Global Robo-Taxi Industry
A Robo-Taxi, also known as a Robo-Cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi is an autonomous car (SAE Level 4 or 5) operated for an e-hailing (on-demand mobility) service. The fact of eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which represents a significant part of the operating costs of that type of services, could make it a very affordable solution for the customers and accelerate the spreading of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions as opposed to individual car ownership. However, it raises the issue of job destruction.
In 2018, the global Robo-Taxi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Robo-Taxi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robo-Taxi development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tesla
Daimler
BMW
Groupe PSA
Ford
General Motors
Nissan
Volkswagen Group
Toyota Motor
FCA
Volvo
Hyundai
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
L4 Robo-Taxi
L5 Robo-Taxi
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger
Freight
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
