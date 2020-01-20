GLOBAL ROAMING TARIFF MARKET 2018 KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Roaming refers to the cost of bringing a mobile phone out of the home of the mobile phone.
Due to the significant increase in the number of mobile phone users worldwide, the global roaming tariff market is expected to grow larger.
In 2017, the global Roaming Tariff market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Roaming Tariff status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roaming Tariff development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Vodafone Group
- Bharti Airtel
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- Claro Americas
- Digicel Group
- Lycamobile
- Nextel Communications
- NTT Docomo
- PCCW
- Singtel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Regional Roaming
- National Roaming
- International Roaming
- Inter-standard Roaming
- Mobile Signature Roaming
- Inter-MSC Roaming
- Permanent Roaming
- Trombone Roaming
Market segment by Application, split into
- Commercial
- Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Roaming Tariff status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Roaming Tariff development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roaming Tariff are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
