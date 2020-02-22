Global Road Safety Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global road safety market is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Solution (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection System, Bus Lane Compliance, Automated Solutions (E-Gates and Automatic License Plate Recognition), Process Violations, Passenger Data Processing, Semi-Automated Solutions, and Others), Service (Professional (Consulting and System Integration, Training, Support, and Maintenance, and Risk Assessment and Analysis) and Managed), Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In solution, the wide adoption of red light enforcement solution across the world has made the segment the highest revenue generation segment. The road safety is increasingly taken care by the government by enforcing red light traffic solutions, which has resulted in increased safety of the people in urban areas specifically.

In service, the organizations in the world are relying heavily on the IT infrastructure for smooth flow of business operations. This has raised the adoption of managed services in the road safety market, and hence growing at the fastest CAGR by 2026.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global road safety market are listed below;

Jenoptik

Kapsch AG

Sensys Gatso Group AB

American Traffic Solutions

3M

Redflex Traffic Systems, INC.

FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.

Motorola Solutions, INC.

Idemia

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Information Engineering Group Inc.

Swarco AG

Conduent, INC.

Saferoad Holding ASA

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL ROAD SAFETY MARKET 17

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 18

1.5 LIMITATION 18

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 18

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 20

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 20

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 21

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 22

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 22

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 23

2.6 MARKET TIME LINE 26

2.7 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 27

2.8 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 28

2.9 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 29

2.10 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 30

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES 31

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS 31

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 32

3.1 DRIVERS 34

3.1.1 RAPIDLY INCREASING URBANIZATION 34

3.1.2 INCREASE IN TRANSPORTATION INDUSTRY RESULTING IN NEED FOR EFFICIENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS 34

3.1.3 GROWING CONSUMER DEMAND FOR AUTOMOBILE AND GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS TOWARDS ROAD SAFETY 35

3.1.4 UPSURGE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS AND FATALITIES 35

3.2 RESTRAINTS 36

3.2.1 DEARTH OF SUFFICIENT FUNDING IN DEVELOPING ECONOMIES 36

3.2.2 LACK OF UNIFORM TECHNOLOGIES 37

3.3 OPPORTUNITY 37

3.3.1 EVOLUTION OF PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP (PPP) 37

3.4 CHALLENGE 38

3.4.1 GROWING CONCERN TOWARDS PROTECTING VEHICLE INFORMATION 38

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 39

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 42

6 GLOBAL ROAD SAFETY MARKET, BY SOLUTION 44

6.1 OVERVIEW 45

6.2 RED LIGHT ENFORECEMENT 47

6.3 SPEED ENFORECEMENT 47

6.4 INCIDENT DETECTION SYSTEM 48

6.5 BUS LANE COMPLIANCE 48

6.6 AUTOMATED SOLUTIONS 49

6.7 PROCESS VIOLATIONS 49

6.8 PASSENGER DATA PROCESSING 50

6.9 SEMI-AUTOMATED SOLUTIONS 50

6.10 OTHER SOLUTIONS 51

7 GLOBAL ROAD SAFETY MARKET, BY SERVICE 52

7.1 OVERVIEW 53

7.2 PROFESSIONAL 55

7.3 MANAGED 55

8 GLOBAL ROAD SAFETY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 56

8.1 OVERVIEW 57

8.2 NORTH AMERICA 62

8.2.1 U.S. 67

8.2.2 CANADA 69

8.2.3 MEXICO 71

8.3 EUROPE 73

8.3.1 GERMANY 78

8.3.2 FRANCE 80

8.3.3 U.K. 82

8.3.4 ITALY 84

8.3.5 SPAIN 86

8.3.6 RUSSIA 88

8.3.7 TURKEY 90

8.3.8 BELGIUM 92

8.3.9 NETHERLANDS 94

8.3.10 SWITZERLAND 96

8.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 98

?

8.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 99

8.4.1 JAPAN 104

8.4.2 CHINA 106

8.4.3 SOUTH KOREA 108

8.4.4 INDIA 110

8.4.5 AUSTRALIA 112

8.4.6 SINGAPORE 114

8.4.7 THAILAND 116

8.4.8 MALAYSIA 118

8.4.9 INDONESIA 120

8.4.10 PHILIPPINES 122

8.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 124

8.5 SOUTH AMERICA 125

8.5.1 BRAZIL 130

8.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 132

8.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 133

8.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 138

8.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 140

9 GLOBAL ROAD SAFETY MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 141

9.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; GLOBAL 141

9.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; NORTH AMERICA 142

9.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; EUROPE 143

9.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS; ASIA-PACIFIC 144

10 COMPANY PROFILES 145

10.1 REDFLEX HOLDINGS 145

10.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 145

10.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 145

10.1.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 146

10.1.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 147

10.2 JENOPTIK 148

10.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 148

10.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 148

Continue…

