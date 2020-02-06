Global Road Marking Paint Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Road surface marking is any kind of device or material that is used on a road surface in order to convey official information. They can also be applied in other facilities used by vehicles to mark parking spaces or designate areas for other uses.

Road Marking Paint is a kind of paint used to paint road mark. Paint, sometimes with additives such as retroreflective glass beads, is generally used to mark travel lanes. It is also used to mark spaces in parking lots or special purpose spaces for disabled parking, loading zones, or time-restricted parking areas. Colors for these applications vary by locality.

The global leading players in this market are 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, Nippon Paint, Ennis Flint and Hempel, which only accounts for about 20 % of total revenue share in 2016. These are famous in the road marking paint market for the wonderful product performance and service. The China market leaders are TATU, Zhejiang Brother, Zhejiang Yuanguang.

The Road marking paint mainly classified into five types: thermoplastic marking paint, waterbased marking paint, solvent based marking paint, two-component road marking paint and others. Thermoplastic marking paint is the most popular type worldwide. But the types of road marking paint varies in different countries.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Global Road Marking Paint market size will increase to 3380 Million US$ by 2025, from 2810 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Road Marking Paint.

This report researches the worldwide Road Marking Paint market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Road Marking Paint breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

Nippon Paint

Ennis Flint

Hempel

Geveko Markings

PPG Industries

Asian Paints PPG

SealMaster

Reda National Co.

LANINO

TATU

Zhejiang Brother

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Luteng Tuliao

Rainbow Brand

Road Marking Paint Breakdown Data by Type

Thermoplastic Marking Paint

Waterbased Marking Paint

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Two-Component Road Marking Paint

Road Marking Paint Breakdown Data by Application

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Others

Road Marking Paint Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Road Marking Paint capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Road Marking Paint manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Road Marking Paint :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Road Marking Paint Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Road Marking Paint Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Road Marking Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermoplastic Marking Paint

1.4.3 Waterbased Marking Paint

1.4.4 Solvent Based Marking Paint

1.4.5 Two-Component Road Marking Paint

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Road Marking Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Roads & Streets

1.5.3 Parking Lot

1.5.4 Airport

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Road Marking Paint Production

2.1.1 Global Road Marking Paint Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Road Marking Paint Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Road Marking Paint Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Road Marking Paint Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Road Marking Paint Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Road Marking Paint Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Road Marking Paint Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Road Marking Paint Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Road Marking Paint Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Road Marking Paint Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Road Marking Paint Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Road Marking Paint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Road Marking Paint Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Road Marking Paint Production by Regions

4.1 Global Road Marking Paint Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Road Marking Paint Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Road Marking Paint Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Road Marking Paint Production

4.2.2 United States Road Marking Paint Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Road Marking Paint Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Road Marking Paint Production

4.3.2 Europe Road Marking Paint Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Road Marking Paint Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Road Marking Paint Production

4.4.2 China Road Marking Paint Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Road Marking Paint Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Road Marking Paint Production

4.5.2 Japan Road Marking Paint Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Road Marking Paint Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 3M Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.1.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sherwin-Williams

8.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.2.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Swarco AG

8.3.1 Swarco AG Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.3.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Nippon Paint

8.4.1 Nippon Paint Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.4.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Ennis Flint

8.5.1 Ennis Flint Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.5.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hempel

8.6.1 Hempel Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.6.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Geveko Markings

8.7.1 Geveko Markings Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.7.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 PPG Industries

8.8.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.8.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Asian Paints PPG

8.9.1 Asian Paints PPG Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.9.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 SealMaster

8.10.1 SealMaster Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Road Marking Paint

8.10.4 Road Marking Paint Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Reda National Co.

8.12 LANINO

8.13 TATU

8.14 Zhejiang Brother

8.15 Zhejiang Yuanguang

8.16 Luteng Tuliao

8.17 Rainbow Brand

Continuous…

