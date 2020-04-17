In this report, the Global Road Compactor Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Road Compactor Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A road compactor, sometimes also called roller, is a type of engineering vehicle used to compact soil, gravel, concrete, or asphalt in the construction of roads. In addition, rollers are also used at landfills or in agriculture.

Globally, the road compactor’s industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of road compactor is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like WIRTGEN, Caterpillar and Bomag etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their road compactor and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 52.53% revenue market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global road compactor’s industry because of their market share and technology of road compactor.

The global Road Compactor market was valued at 2705 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3082.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Road Compactor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Road Compactor market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

WIRTGEN

Caterpillar

Bomag

XCMG

Case

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

JCB

Dynapac

Volvo

Shantui

Liugong Machinery

Ammann

Sany

XGMA

SINOMACH

Luoyang Lutong

Jiangsu Junma

DEGONG

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Single Drum Vibratory Road Compactor

Double Drum Vibratory Road Compactor

Tire Road Compactor

Others

Single drum vibratory road compactor takes 53% market share in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.

Double drum vibratory road compactor obtains 33.78 percent market share in 2018.

The market share of tire road compactor is 7.56% in 2018.

Others only have 5.64 percent market share of road compactor in 2018.

Segment by Application

Road Construction

Public Engineering

Others

Road construction takes 49% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.

Public engineering occupies 38.6 percent market share in 2018.

In 2018, others only have 7.4% market share of road compactor.

