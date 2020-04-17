Global Road Compactor Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Road Compactor Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Road Compactor Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A road compactor, sometimes also called roller, is a type of engineering vehicle used to compact soil, gravel, concrete, or asphalt in the construction of roads. In addition, rollers are also used at landfills or in agriculture.
Globally, the road compactor’s industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of road compactor is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like WIRTGEN, Caterpillar and Bomag etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their road compactor and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 52.53% revenue market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global road compactor’s industry because of their market share and technology of road compactor.
The global Road Compactor market is valued at 2705 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3082.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Road Compactor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Road Compactor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
China
USA
Europe
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Drum Vibratory Road Compactor
Double Drum Vibratory Road Compactor
Tire Road Compactor
Others
Single drum vibratory road compactor takes 53% market share in 2018, and it will hold the largest share in the next years.
Double drum vibratory road compactor obtains 33.78 percent market share in 2018.
The market share of tire road compactor is 7.56% in 2018.
Others only have 5.64 percent market share of road compactor in 2018.
Segment by Application
Road Construction
Public Engineering
Others
Road construction takes 49% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the next years.
Public engineering occupies 38.6 percent market share in 2018.
In 2018, others only have 7.4% market share of road compactor.
