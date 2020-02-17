GLOBAL ROAD BIKE HELMET MARKET 2018 KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Road Bike Helmet Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Road Bike Helmet Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies the global Road Bike Helmet market status and forecast, categorizes the global Road Bike Helmet market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Limar

Trek Bicycle

Rudy Project

Orbea

AIROH

Specialized

Zhuhai Safety Helmets

MET

Selev

KASK

Giant

SenHai Sports Goods

RockBros

ABUS

Lee Sports Goods

HardnutZ

Gubbike

Foshan Xinyuan Helmets

Casco

LAS helmets

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Shenghong Sports

Merida

Bern Unlimited

Mavic

Moon Helmet

SCOTT Sports

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Adult Helmet

Child Helmet

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commuter

Recreation

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Road Bike Helmet capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Road Bike Helmet manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Road Bike Helmet are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Road Bike Helmet Manufacturers

Road Bike Helmet Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Road Bike Helmet Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Road Bike Helmet market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Road Bike Helmet Market Research Report 2018

1 Road Bike Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Road Bike Helmet

1.2 Road Bike Helmet Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Road Bike Helmet Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Adult Helmet

1.2.3 Child Helmet

1.3 Global Road Bike Helmet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Road Bike Helmet Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commuter

1.3.3 Recreation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Road Bike Helmet Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Road Bike Helmet (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Road Bike Helmet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Road Bike Helmet Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Road Bike Helmet Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Road Bike Helmet Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Road Bike Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Road Bike Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Road Bike Helmet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Road Bike Helmet Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Road Bike Helmet Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Road Bike Helmet Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Road Bike Helmet Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Road Bike Helmet Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Road Bike Helmet Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Road Bike Helmet Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Road Bike Helmet Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Road Bike Helmet Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Road Bike Helmet Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Road Bike Helmet Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Road Bike Helmet Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Road Bike Helmet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Road Bike Helmet Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Road Bike Helmet Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Road Bike Helmet Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Road Bike Helmet Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Road Bike Helmet Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

Continuous…

