Global RNAi for Therapeutic Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process in which RNA molecules inhibit gene expression, typically by causing the destruction of specific mRNA molecules. Historically, it was known by other names, including co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. Only after these apparently unrelated processes were fully understood did it become clear that they all described the RNAi phenomenon. RNAi is now known as precise, efficient, stable and better than antisense technology for gene suppression.
Global RNAi for Therapeutic market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Mirna Therapeutics
Quark Pharmaceuticals
RXi Pharmaceuticals
miRagen Therapeutics
Gradalis
Sirnaomics
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
siRNA
miRNA
shRNA
By End-User / Application
Cancer
Cardiovascular
HBV
Other
