Global RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market to Grow at a CAGR rate of 7.31% by 2023 – Top Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Primerdesign Ltd. and Bio-Rad Laboratories

The global RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% to grow to a total market size of US$1,989.98 million by 2023 from a market size of US$1,302.94 million in 2017. The global RNA/DNA (also known as nucleic acids) Extraction Kit market is foreseen to attain higher demand on account of rise in investments for R&D of new products, advancements in technology, and increased automation in DNA/RNA extraction technology. Higher adoption of these nucleic isolation kits is due to their user-friendly products introduced by several industry verticals.

Demand for RNA/DNA Extraction Kits is high in pharmaceutical laboratories, hospitals, forensics and others. Additionally, rising trend of personalized medicine, and orphan drug market will further push the market demand. However, high cost of the nucleic acids extraction kits, lack of awareness, and low penetration in various regions are some of the market restraints. Key players in the global RNA/DNA Extraction Kit market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Primerdesign Ltd. and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Research Methodology

The report provides a brief introduction to the market and deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentation which has been covered as part of the report.

Market Dynamics

This section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the RNA/DNA Extraction Kit market growth. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter’s five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

The global RNA/DNA Extraction Kit market is segmented as product type, applications, end-users and geography as below:

By Product Type

On the basis of product type, RNA/DNA Extraction Kit market is segmented as

DNA Extraction kit

RNA Extraction kit

By Applications

Sequencing

Cloning

PCR

Others

By End-users

Hospitals

Forensic labs

Pharmaceutical laboratories

Other laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Table of Content

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Global RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market Forecast by Product Type (US$ million) Global RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market Forecast by Applications (US$ million) Global RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market Forecast by End-users (US$ million) Global RNA/DNA Extraction Kit Market Forecast by Geography (US$ million) Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

