GLOBAL RISK ANALYTICS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, STRATEGIES AND FORECAST TO 2022

The global Risk Analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017-2022. Risk analysis has become an important tool in recent time with more number of companies opting for risky investments. Hence, study of compliances, feasibility and risk analysis on various hierarchy levels in an organization have become extremely important. According to the OMR analysis, the market growth is attributed to various factors such as increasing competitive pressure on small and medium enterprises and supportive government regulations and policies. Enhancement in technology and innovations in cloud services are also propelling market growth. Besides this, increasing need to minimize risks in businesses and to avoid losses incurred due to risks are a few factors adding to the market growth. Increasing adoption of cloud based services and advanced technologies in risk analytics market has given rise to a lot of opportunities in this market. However, data security and privacy concerns and requirement of huge investments act as major growth inhibitors for the market.

Geographical Insights

North America has been leading the Risk Analytics market and is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecasted period. Factors propelling market growth in this region include increasing adoption of risk analytics solutions and services by organizations in order to minimize risks and facilitate better decision making. Supportive government regulations and mandates are also factors fuelling market growth in this region. Adoption of risk analytics in various industries and emergence of cloud computing are creating new opportunities for the market. APAC offers many growth opportunities with increasing adoption of risk analytics in small and medium enterprises. Growing awareness about risk analytics and its advantages are also driving the market in this region. Technological advancements are also responsible for market growth. Data security and privacy and lack of skilled workforce are the major factors inhibiting market growth.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, FIS Global, Accenture, Angoss, Axiom Sl, Brinqa, Cisco Systems, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), IHS Markit, Moody’s Analytics, Inc., Provenir, Qlik, Riskanalytics, Tableau, Teradata Corporation, Tibco Software And Verisk Analytics.

Market Segmentation:

• By Solution

o Extract Transform and Load Tools

o Dashboard Analytics and Risk Reporting Tools

o Scorecards and Visualization Tools

o Risk Calculation Engines

o Governance Risk and Compliance Software

o Others

• By Services

o System Integration Services

o Support and Maintenance Services

o Risk Assessment and Analysis Services

• By Application

o Credit Risk Management

o Fraud Detection and Prevention

o Liquidity Risk Analytics

o Industry Benchmarking and Validation

o Real Time Situational Awareness

o Others

By End User

o Manufacturing

o Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

o Banking and Financial Services

o Insurance

o Healthcare

o Logistics and Transportation

o Government

o Telecommunications and IT

o Energy and Utilities

o Others

OMR Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Risk Analytics Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Risk Analytics Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Risk Analytics Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

