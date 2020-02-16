Global Ring Pull Caps Market 2019 Consumption Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import & Export Report Forecast 2025

Ring Pull Caps Market 2019

The ring pull caps were initially introduced with the beer glass bottles. At present, the beer segment is estimated to account for around 3/4th of the global market share and further projected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. Although, the ring pull caps have the highest penetration in the beer packaging industry, less than 5% of beer glass bottles have the ring pull caps as a closure and majority of them still have the metal crown caps on the top. The ring pull caps are provided with oxygen scavenger liner for the beer glass bottles to preserve the quality of the beer for a longer time period and results in longer shelf life for the beer.

The global Ring Pull Caps market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ring Pull Caps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ring Pull Caps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Finn-Korkki Oy

The TNN Development Limited

Fuzhou SKT Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd

Pelliconi & C. SPA

Nippon Closures

World Bottling Cap, LLC

Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Steel

Segment by Application

Beer

Soft drinks

Others (wine, Juices, etc.)

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Ring Pull Caps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ring Pull Caps

1.2 Ring Pull Caps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ring Pull Caps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aluminum

1.2.3 Steel

1.3 Ring Pull Caps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ring Pull Caps Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Beer

1.3.3 Soft drinks

1.3.4 Others (wine, Juices, etc.)

1.4 Global Ring Pull Caps Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ring Pull Caps Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Ring Pull Caps Market Size

1.5.1 Global Ring Pull Caps Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Ring Pull Caps Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ring Pull Caps Business

7.1 Finn-Korkki Oy

7.1.1 Finn-Korkki Oy Ring Pull Caps Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ring Pull Caps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Finn-Korkki Oy Ring Pull Caps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 The TNN Development Limited

7.2.1 The TNN Development Limited Ring Pull Caps Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ring Pull Caps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 The TNN Development Limited Ring Pull Caps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fuzhou SKT Co., Ltd

7.3.1 Fuzhou SKT Co., Ltd Ring Pull Caps Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ring Pull Caps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fuzhou SKT Co., Ltd Ring Pull Caps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd Ring Pull Caps Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ring Pull Caps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jiangsu Changjiang Lids Co., Ltd Ring Pull Caps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Pelliconi & C. SPA

7.5.1 Pelliconi & C. SPA Ring Pull Caps Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ring Pull Caps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Pelliconi & C. SPA Ring Pull Caps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nippon Closures

7.6.1 Nippon Closures Ring Pull Caps Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ring Pull Caps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nippon Closures Ring Pull Caps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 World Bottling Cap, LLC

7.7.1 World Bottling Cap, LLC Ring Pull Caps Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ring Pull Caps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 World Bottling Cap, LLC Ring Pull Caps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd

7.8.1 Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd Ring Pull Caps Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ring Pull Caps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd Ring Pull Caps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

