Global Rigid Packaging Market 2016-2024| Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corp., Resilux NV, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group

Global Rigid Packaging Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the rigid packaging market on Global level. It provides historical data of 2015 along with estimated data of 2016, and forecast data up to 2024 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on rigid packaging consumption pattern across the globe.

It includes drivers and restraints of the global rigid packaging market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for rigid packaging manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of rigid packaging manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material type, product type, application type and region.

Global Rigid Packaging Market: Segmentation

The report includes consumption of rigid packaging and the revenue generated from sales of rigid packaging across the globe and important countries. By material type the market has been segmented into plastic, metal, glass, wood and paper & paperboard. The global rigid packaging market has been segmented on the basis of product type such as boxes, trays, container & Cans, bottles & jars and others. On the basis of application type, the market has been segmented into food &beverages, chemical & petrochemical industry, consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and other industries.

Global Rigid Packaging Market: Research Methodologies

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of rigid packaging by material type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The rigid packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional Rigid packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of rigid packaging in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the rigid packaging market by regions. Global market numbers by material type, product type and application type have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Key Players Mentioned this Report are:

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key Players of the rigid packaging market are Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corp., Resilux NV, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group, Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, DS Smith Packaging Limited, Holmen AB ADR and Mondi Group

