In this report, the Global Rigid Foam Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rigid Foam Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rigid-foam-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019



Rigid foam is one of the key types in the foam industry. The rigid foams can be divided into various types according to materials, such as PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, Phenolic, etc.

According to the materials, the rigid foam can be divided into PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, PE, phenolic etc. In the market, EPS foam is the most widely used material, holding 44.94% share in 2017. The follower is PU foam, with 39.33% share.

Although there are substitutes of rigid foam, such as flexible foam or glasswool, the rigid foam still has rigid demand in some fields and achieves good growth.

The global Rigid Foam market is valued at 39700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 50100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rigid Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Synthos

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Sunpor

Sunde

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Styrochem

Kingspan

Loyal Group

Xingda

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Huafon

Feininger

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Segment by Application

Construction & Building

Packaging

Other

