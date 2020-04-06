In this report, the Global Rigid Foam Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rigid Foam Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rigid-foam-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019
Rigid foam is one of the key types in the foam industry. The rigid foams can be divided into various types according to materials, such as PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, Phenolic, etc.
According to the materials, the rigid foam can be divided into PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, PE, phenolic etc. In the market, EPS foam is the most widely used material, holding 44.94% share in 2017. The follower is PU foam, with 39.33% share.
Although there are substitutes of rigid foam, such as flexible foam or glasswool, the rigid foam still has rigid demand in some fields and achieves good growth.
The global Rigid Foam market is valued at 39700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 50100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Rigid Foam volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rigid Foam market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Synthos
Covestro
Dow Chemical
Sunpor
Sunde
Saint-Gobain
Owens Corning
Styrochem
Kingspan
Loyal Group
Xingda
Nanjing Hongbaoli
WanhuaChemical
Huafon
Feininger
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Polyurethane (PU)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
Segment by Application
Construction & Building
Packaging
Other
