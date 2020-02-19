Global Ride Sharing Market Trends 2019, Past and Future Statistics, Forecast to 2025

Ride sharing is the sharing of vehicles by passengers as a transportation alternative. Ride sharing is not exactly an on-demand service and requires a little planning. Ride sharing is primarily intended to reduce vehicle costs, traffic congestion, and automobile emissions. The necessary prerequisite for a person in order to avail the benefits of the ride sharing transportation service, is a smartphone app. Drivers of privately-owned cars partner up with a ridesharing company in order to provide rides to commuters.
The market concentration rate of Ride Sharing is high. Though there are many small players in Global, the leading brands occupy large market share. Top 5 took up more than 79.04% of the global market in 2017.
In 2018, the global Ride Sharing market size was 24400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 103600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ride Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ride Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Uber
Lyft
Fasten
Haxi
Via
Didi Chuxing
Ola Cabs
Grab
Go-Jek
BlaBlaCar
myTaxi
Dida Chuxing
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC Terminal
Mobile Terminal
Market segment by Application, split into
Age 18-24
Age 25-34
Age 35-44
Age 45-54
Age 55-64
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ride Sharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ride Sharing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ride Sharing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.


