GLOBAL RICH COMMUNICATION SERVICES MARKET KEY GROWTH FACTOR, TREND, OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS and RESEARCH STUDY 2019- 2023

Global Rich Communication Services Market – Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

According to the Global Rich Communication Services Market (2019) Report, size of market is expected to grow over time in terms of Supply, Demand, Revenue etc. The report also analyses driving forces behind the growth and popularity, industry peers and their Strategic, key geographical regions, influencing Factors and forecast to 2023.

Rich Communication Services Market Overview:

The global rich communication service market is expected to register a CAGR of 40.51% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The number of smartphone users is forecasted to grow from 1 billion in 2014 to around 2 billion in 2019, with smartphone penetration rates witnessing a robust growth. About 36% of the worldâs population is expected to use a smartphone by 2018, up from about 10% in 2011. However, the rich communication service market faces major hindrances, such as the competition of OTT players and the lack of awareness among organizations, regarding high data consumption and use. The messaging market has gradually become more competitive, with the entry of major OTT players, such as Line, Skype, and WhatsApp.

Global Rich Communication Services Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, Xura Inc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Acme Packet Inc, Neusoft Corporation, Infinite Convergence Solutions Inc, Siummit Tech, Movistar, Nokia, Siemens Network Inc, Metaswitch Networks Corp, Vodafone Group PLC, LG Uplus Corp, D2 Technologies Inc, Genband US LLC

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

– Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

– Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

– Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

– Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Available Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Rich Communication Services Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. Market Insights

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Customers

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3 Product Life Cycle Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Penetration of Smart Phones in the Market

4.2.2 Direct Association of Service Providers

4.2.3 Global Interoperability and Collaboration Between Carriers

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Competition among OTT Players

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness Among Organizations About the Deployment and Usage

5. Global Rich Communication Service Market Segmentation – By Deployment

5.1 Cloud

5.2 On-premise

6. Global Rich Communication Service Market Segmentation – By Technology

6.1 Enhanced Rich Communication Suite (RCS-e)

6.2 RCS

6.3 RCS-like

7. Global Rich Communication Service Market Segmentation – By Solution

7.1 VoIP

7.2 Social Presence Information

7.3 File transfer/Content Sharing

7.4 Web Conferencing

7.5 SIP options/Presence based capability Exchange

7.6 Other Solutions

8. Global Rich Communication Service Market Segmentation – By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 United Kingdom

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Latin America

8.4.2 Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

9.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

9.2 Xura Inc.

9.3 Deutsche Telekom AG

9.4 Acme Packet Inc.

9.5 Neusoft Corporation

9.6 Infinite Convergence Solutions Inc.

9.7 Summit Technology Inc.

9.8 Movistar

9.9 Nokia Siemens Network Inc.

9.10 Metaswitch Networks Corp

9.11 Vodafone Group PLC

9.12 LG Uplus Corp

9.13 D2 Technologies Inc.

9.14 Genband US LLC

10. Investment Analysis

11. Future of the Rich Communication Service Market

To conclude, Rich Communication Services report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

