Global Rhodiola Rosea P.E. Industry Professional Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rhodiola rosea (commonly golden root, rose root, roseroot, western roseroot, Aaron’s rod, Arctic root, king’s crown, lignum rhodium, orpin rose) is a perennial flowering plant in the family Crassulaceae.

The rhodiola rosea P.E. industry is highly concentration. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. China is the dominate producer and exporter of rhodiola rosea P.E., with the production market share of 74.49% in 2015. And China also enjoyed the highest growth rate, about 8.58% from 2011 to 2015. While Europe is the biggest consumer of rhodiola rosea P.E., about 43.53% of the global production was consumed in Europe.

The global Rhodiola Rosea P.E. market is valued at 31 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 36 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rhodiola Rosea P.E. volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rhodiola Rosea P.E. market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Layn

Martin Bauer Group

Skyherb

Acetar Bio-Tech

Shaanxi Jintai

Gansu Xinhuikang

Bioland

Jinrui Natural Ingredients

Anhui Kunda Biological

Wagott

Huisong Pharmaceuticals

Xi’an GreenMan

Yuensun Biological Technology

Xi’an Hao Tian

Xi’an Gaoyuan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rosavin

Salidroside

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Health Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

