Global RGB Laser Modules Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

RGB lasers are show laser systems with exactly three-color modules: red, green and blue. Commonly used wavelengths of semiconductor laser diodes for RGB laser manufacturing are 635-660nm for red color, 520nm for green color and 445-460nm for blue color lasers.

The market is driven by various application, such as laser projector, light source, and others. The key players include Opt Lasers (Tomorrow’s System), Sumitomo Electric Industries, SwissLas, Kvant Lasers, Elite Optoelectronics, RGB Laser System, TriLite Technologies, Aten Laser, CQ Laser Technologiesand so on.

According to optical power, RGB laser modules can be divided into 4 types: below 1 W, 1W to 5W, 5W to 10W, and above 10W. In 2016, RGB laser modules with optical power of 1W to 5W are most popular, which has market share of around 40%.

For application of RGB laser modules, the modules are most widely used in laser projectors, which has market share of 74.84% in 2016.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global RGB Laser Modules market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on RGB Laser Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall RGB Laser Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Opt Lasers (Tomorrow’s System)

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SwissLas

Kvant Lasers

Elite Optoelectronics

RGB Laser System

TriLite Technologies

Aten Laser

CQ Laser Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 1W

1W to 5W

5W to 10W

Above 10W

Segment by Application

Laser Projector

Light Source

Others

