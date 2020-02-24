Global RFID Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global RFID market is accounted to reach USD 31,920.4 million by 2024 from USD 13,378.7 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increase demand of RFID Technology in retail industry, enforced laws for labelling animals, increasing use of security and access control application and increasing installation of RFID in manufacturing units and for productivity improvement. On the other hand, high cost of RFID and device interoperability may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for Global biosensors Market are listed below;

GlobeRanger

Smartarc N.V.

CCL Industries Inc.

Alien Technology,

LLC, AWID,

CAEN RFID S.r.l,

GAO RFID Inc.,

Impinj, Inc.,

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.,

Mojix, Inc.,

Nedap N.V.,

ThingMagic,

Honeywell International Inc.,

ZIH Corp..

The market is further segmented into;

product type

end-user

Geography

The global RFID market is segmented on the basis of products, end user and geography. The global RFID market is segmented into tags, readers and software tools. In 2017, the tags segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 56.5% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Based on end user, the global RFID market is segmented into industrial, transportation, retail, consumer package goods, healthcare, education and others.

Based on geography, the Global RFID market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global RFID market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

