Global RFID Equipment Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

RFID Equipment Market by Product (Tags, Reader, and Software), Wafer size (200mm, 300mm, and others), Frequency (Low, High, and Ultra-high), Applications (Aerospace, Defense, Healthcare, Animal Tracking, Retail, Sports, Security and Access Control) and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2022

The report covers forecast and analysis for the RFID equipment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the RFID equipment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the RFID equipment market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on global RFID equipment market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the RFID equipment market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the RFID equipment market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the RFID equipment market by segmenting the market based on product, wafer-size, frequency, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. By product type, the market is divided into tags, reader, and software. Wafer-size wise market is divided into 200mm, 300mm, and others. Frequency slots are low, high, and ultra-high. Application wise the RFID equipment market is segmented into healthcare, defense, retail, logistics and transportation, security and access control, animal tracking and aerospace. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global RFID equipment market include Alien Technology, Intermec Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Savi Technology, Inc., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Motorola and Impinj amongst others.

The report segments global RFID equipment market as follows:

RFID Equipment Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Tags

Readers

Software

RFID Equipment Market: Wafer-size Type Segment Analysis

200mm

300mm

Others

RFID Equipment Market: Frequency Type Segment Analysis

Low

High

Ultra-high

RFID Equipment Market: Application Segment Analysis

Healthcare

Aerospace

Defense

Logistics and transportation

Retail

Security and access control application

Automotive

Animal Tracking

RFID Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 5. RFID equipment market Product Type Segment Analysis

5.1. RFID equipment market revenue share, by product type, 2016 2022

5.2. RFID equipment market by tags, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.3. RFID equipment market by readers, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

5.4. RFID equipment market by software, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. RFID equipment market Wafer-size Type Segment Analysis

6.1. RFID equipment market revenue share, by wafer-size type, 2016 2022

6.2. RFID equipment market by 200mm, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

6.3. RFID equipment market by 300mm, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

6.4. RFID equipment market by others, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Savi Technology, Inc.

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Product portfolio

10.1.4. Business strategy

10.1.5. Recent developments

10.2. Avery Dennison

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financials

10.2.3. Product portfolio

10.2.4. Business strategy

10.2.5. Recent developments

10.3. Motorola

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financials

10.3.3. Product portfolio

10.3.4. Business strategy

10.3.5. Recent developments

10.4. Alien Technology

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financials

10.4.3. Product portfolio

10.4.4. Business strategy

10.4.5. Recent developments

10.5. Zebra Technologies Corporation

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financials

10.5.3. Product portfolio

10.5.4. Business strategy

10.5.5. Recent development

10.6. Impinj

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financials

10.6.3. Product portfolio

10.6.4. Business strategy

10.6.5. Recent developments

10.7. Checkpoint Systems Inc.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financials

10.7.3. Product portfolio

10.7.4. Business strategy

10.7.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

