Global Retro-Reflective Materials Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Retro-reflective material is made using tiny glass beads or microprismatic which reflect light directly back toward its source, from a much wider angle than reflective material. Retro-reflective materials can be incorporated into traffic control signs, clothing, helmets, bike equipment, backpacks or personal safety items .A typical example of Retro-reflectivity is seen when the light from automobile headlights are redirected to the drivers eyes from traffic signs at night.

3M and Avery Dennison are two leading players in the retro-reflective materials market. These two companies hold the market share for 12.98% and 13.09% separately. The giant in this market is focused on expanding its product portfolio and gaining a competitive edge over other players in the retro-reflective materials market.

From the view of region, Asia Pacific is to dominate the global market，especially China which hold a 28.12% market share of the whole market in 2018. The North America and Europe markets are following China take 24.71% and 23.65% separately. The rest market, owing to the rising demand for the construction, traffic and personal safety needs for retro-reflective material will witness a steadily growth during next eight years.

The global Retro-Reflective Materials market is valued at 4670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Avery Dennison

Orafol Europe GmbH

DM Reflective

Huarsheng

Coats Group Plc

NCI

Crystal-optech

Paiho Group

Viz Reflectives

Reflomax

Unitika Sparklite

Aura Optical Systems

JRC

Halo Coatings

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Microprismatic

Glass Beads

Segment by Application

Traffic Control & Work Zone

Personal Safety

Others

