Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

A Point of Sale Terminal (POS terminal) is an electronic device used to process card payments at retail locations.

A POS Terminal is generally used to read the information off a customer’s credit or debit card, check whether the funds in a customer’s bank account are sufficient, transfer the funds from the customer’s account to the seller’s account (or at least, accounts for the transfer with the credit card network) and record the transaction and prints a receipt.

The global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market is valued at 16500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 35400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cisco Systems

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Ingenico Group

Micros Systems

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fixed Retail POS Terminals

Mobile Retail POS Terminals

Segment by Application

Department Stores

Warehouse

Discount Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience

Speciality Stores

Executive Summary

1 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals

1.2 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fixed Retail POS Terminals

1.2.3 Mobile Retail POS Terminals

1.3 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Department Stores

1.3.3 Warehouse

1.3.4 Discount Stores

1.3.5 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.6 Convenience

1.3.7 Speciality Stores

1.4 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size

1.5.1 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Production (2014-2025)

