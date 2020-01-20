Summary:

Introduction

Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market

Omnichannel is a cross-channel content strategy that organisations use to improve their user experience.

Rapid adoption of e-commerce in the retail industry is expected to be the dominant factor boosting global retail omni-channel commerce platform market.

In 2018, the global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cognizant

NCR

Oracle

IBM

SAP

Toshiba

Diebold Nixdorf

Infosys

Infor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

FMCG

Apparel and Footwear

Consumer Electronics

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

5.1 United States Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Key Players in China

7.3 China Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Type

7.4 China Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Key Players in India

10.3 India Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Type

10.4 India Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Size by Application

