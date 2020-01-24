Global Retail Cosmetics Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Retail Cosmetics Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Retail Cosmetics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Retail Cosmetics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global market size of Retail Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Retail Cosmetics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Retail Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body.
The growth in global economies, changing lifestyles, rising demands of skin and sun care products due to varying climatic conditions encourages the growth of the market for cosmetics
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Retail Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Retail Cosmetics include
L’Oréal
Unilever
Estée Lauder
P&G
Coty
Shiseido
Beiersdorf
Johnson & Johnson
AmorePacific
Kao
LVMH
L Brands
Avon
Henkel
Mary Kay
Colgate-Palmolive
Chanel
Natura
Revlon
Kose
Market Size Split by Type
Skin & Sun Care Products
Hair Care Products
Deodorants
Makeup & Color Cosmetics
Fragrances
Market Size Split by Application
General departmental store
Supermarkets
Drug stores
Brand outlets
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Retail Cosmetics Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Retail Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Skin & Sun Care Products
1.4.3 Hair Care Products
1.4.4 Deodorants
1.4.5 Makeup & Color Cosmetics
1.4.6 Fragrances
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Retail Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 General departmental store
1.5.3 Supermarkets
1.5.4 Drug stores
1.5.5 Brand outlets
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Retail Cosmetics Market Size
2.1.1 Global Retail Cosmetics Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Retail Cosmetics Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Retail Cosmetics Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Retail Cosmetics Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Retail Cosmetics Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 L’Oréal
11.1.1 L’Oréal Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.1.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Unilever
11.2.1 Unilever Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.2.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Estée Lauder
11.3.1 Estée Lauder Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.3.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 P&G
11.4.1 P&G Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.4.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Coty
11.5.1 Coty Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.5.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Shiseido
11.6.1 Shiseido Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.6.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Beiersdorf
11.7.1 Beiersdorf Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.7.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Johnson & Johnson
11.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.8.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 AmorePacific
11.9.1 AmorePacific Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.9.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Kao
11.10.1 Kao Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Retail Cosmetics
11.10.4 Retail Cosmetics Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 LVMH
11.12 L Brands
11.13 Avon
11.14 Henkel
11.15 Mary Kay
11.16 Colgate-Palmolive
11.17 Chanel
11.18 Natura
11.19 Revlon
11.20 Kose
