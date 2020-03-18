Global Retail Automation Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

The end users of the Global Retail Automation Industry are Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Hospitality and FMCG Industry.
The data science and analytics involved in collecting the consumer data is driving the profits for the organization Customers are getting the benefits of cost and time savings, as well as productivity gains, because of which retailers are encouraged to adopt retail automation.The auto-replenishment programs which replenish the inventory as soon as the level goes down are being adopted by many retailers.But there are a few drawbacks also in this field. Due to the takeover of automated jobs over manually operated jobs, there will be an impact on the physical retail system. The number of malls and brick-and-mortar retail shops is expected to go down significantly and e-commerce is expected to decrease the retail square footage. Also, the traditional human interaction is going to go down, which can make the acquisition of the initial customer base difficult.
The retail automation industry is segmented into the following categories:
1. Product Insights: Point of Sales ( Physical POS terminal and unattended POS terminal), RFID, Electronic Shelf Labels, Cameras and others
2. End Users: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Fuel Stations, Retail Pharmacies,Convenience Stores, Hospitality and FMCG Industry
3. Industry: Food/non-food, Transportation, Logistics, Hospitality, Oil and Gas, Healthcare
4. Regions: North America, Europe, APAC
The biggest player in this field is America, which contributes to 71% of the automated retail sector. The current market, which is valued at $ 6400 Million, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period (2017-2022). A few factors that make America the leading global market are: Presence of an already established and developed retail sector, demand for sophisticated service by the customers and increasing number of major retailers such as Wal-Mart, Costco, Walgreens, and Kroger. However, because of increasing adoption of automation by companies in U.K, Germany, and France, even Europe is increasing its share in the global retail automation market. APAC countries India, Japan, and China, are also continuously improving their retail business models.
The major companies in the Global Retail Automation Industry are Ingenico (France), Verifone (U.S.), CTS (U.S.), Pricer (Sweden), Fujitsu (Japan), SES (France), Eltrade (Bulgaria), Toshiba (U.S.), Wincor-Nixdorf (Germany), NCR (U.S.), First Data (U.S.), Posiflex (Taiwan), Motorola, Casio and Zebra Technologies.
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
