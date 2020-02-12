Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Respiratory syncytial virus infection is highly contagious. It is reported to be the most common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis in children as well as adults. According to the Center for Disease and Prevention, around 25-40 of every 100 children exposed to RSV infection for the first time develop signs of bronchiolitis or pneumonia. No approved drugs have been available in the market to treat RSV infection till date, and only prophylaxis drugs have been used. Therefore, several biopharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development in order to develop new drugs and vaccine to treat or prevent the RSV infection.

The global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drugs type, dosage form, distribution channel, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market.

Based on drugs type, the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market can be segmented into palivizumab, ribavirin, and others. The drug type segments have been analyzed based on type of drug uses to treat RSV infection in the different region. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. According to dosage form, the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market can be classified into oral, injectable, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

In terms of geography, the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market are include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ReViral Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

