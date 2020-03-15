GLOBAL RESPIRATORY DRUGS PIPELINE ANALYSIS MARKET 2018

Short-Acting Beta2-Agonists (SABA), Inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), anticholinergics, long-acting beta2-agonists (LABA), antihistamines, vasodilators, combination drugs, and others are the major respiratory dugs classes available in the market. Currently, primarily combination drugs drive the market, with top brands facing no real competition from generic alternatives. The emergence of inexpensive, state-of-the-art and effective drug delivery devices will provide stimulate the market growth.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report
Industry Trends
• GSK’s Adavir for Asthma and COPD remains as the top selling drug in the market, even on declined revenue in 2017
• Pharmaceutical companies in US are facing pricing pressure and launch of new respiratory drugs in the market are declining the sales of the blockbuster drugs in the market
• Cipla Ltd., a leader in the Indian market, announced in May 2017, that it planned to reduce the investment on the biosimilars, to increase their focus on the respiratory drugs due to the high profitability
More than 30 companies pipeline for the respiratory drugs is analyzed in the study. GlaxoSmithKline plc has the highest number of pipeline molecules in various clinical trials phases.
Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of respiratory drugs in various regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.
Key Stakeholders:
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Name: David
Phone: +1313 462 0609
Email : [email protected]