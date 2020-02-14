Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market 2017 – 2021: Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

As per the forecast provided, the global market for robotic vacuum cleaners was valued at US$ 1,741.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,475 Mn by 2021 end, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9.2% during the period of assessment from 2017-2021.

Residential robotic vacuum cleaner is also known as robovac. A robovac is a type of vacuum cleaner that is programmed to clean without requiring any type of human intervention. All of such type of robots use the concept of vacuum to clean and some of the robovacs utilize additional features such as spinning brushes, UV sterilization and mopping. Some of the robovacs have additional features installed in them like security cameras, intercom systems and other various type of functionalities and therefore are more than just vacuum cleaners.

A well-defined report structure for getting enhanced clarity

In order to have an ease of understanding and for the better organization of the report, the report on global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market has been divided into four distinct parts. The first part of the report contains the introduction section that contains the executive summary of the report along with the market taxonomy and the definition of residential robotic vacuum cleaners. This valuable section of the report also contains information on the value chain analysis of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market. In addition, the macroeconomic factors affecting the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market along with the opportunity analysis for this market are also provided in this section of the report. Also, in this section of the report, the market dynamics of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in the form of drivers, restraints and trends are given to offer a deep understanding of this market.

The second part of the report contains the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis and forecast by robot type, by mode of charging and by region. This section of the report contains important market numbers in the form of market attractiveness index, incremental dollar opportunity and basis point share analysis. The third part of the report contains the regional residential robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis and the regions are chosen as per the market taxonomy. In this section of the report, the regional market numbers are discussed in great detail.

Competitive intelligence aids both the established and new players in this market

Another part of the report features the competition landscape of the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market and has information on the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape contains detailed information on the important companies operating in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in the form of company description, product overview, key developments, strategic overview and key financials of each of the featured companies along with the SWOT analysis of the companies. This competition landscape is a valuable part of the report as it contains all the necessary information to study the leading companies operating in the global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in detail and also reveals how they implement their strategies and vision to stay at top in this highly competitive market.

The global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is classified on the basis of robot type, mode of charging and region. On the basis of robot type, the market is sub-segmented into outdoor robot and in-house robot. In-house robots are further segregated into high-end, mid-range and low-end.

On the basis of robot type, the in-house robot segment dominated the market and this segment was valued at US$ 1,392.6 Mn in 2017 end. The outdoor robot segment was valued at US$ 348.7 Mn in 2017 end.

On the basis of region, Europe residential robotic vacuum cleaner market dominated the market. The Europe residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is estimated to be valued to at US$ 1,085 Mn by 2021 end.

The high-end in-house robotic vacuum cleaner market was valued at US$ 667.2 Mn in the year 2017.

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Competition Landscape

The report on global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market profiles some of the important players that are functioning in this market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd., Dyson Inc., Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., Philips Electronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited.

