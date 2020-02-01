Global Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Market Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2024

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Market 2019 to 2024. It supports finding experts to formulate better category strategies, increase savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
“Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water. There are two type of air source heat pumps including air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps. As the name implies, these systems heat or cool indoor air or move energy into water. An air-source heat pump can provide efficient heating and cooling for your home, especially if you live in a warm climate. When properly installed, an air-source heat pump can deliver one-and-a-half to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes. This is possible because a heat pump moves heat rather than converting it from a fuel, like in combustion heating systems.”
Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Report delivers key manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Major Key Players covered are: Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu General, Panasonic, Carrier, Bryant, LG Electronics, lennox, Aermec, Sanden International, NIBE, Bosch Thermotechnik, Danfoss, A. O. Smith, Ingersoll-Rand, Viessmann.
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Air-to-Air
Air-to-Water
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Rural
City
Scope of the Report:
Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Report Covers Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers with Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing, Marketing Channel Future Trend. Also with analysis of targeted audience i.e. Manufacturer / Potential Investors, Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters, Association and government bodies.
The overview of Global Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Market Report chapter wise:
- Description of Residential Air Source Heat Pumps, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
- Profile of top manufacturers of Residential Air Source Heat Pumps, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Residential Air Source Heat Pumps in 2017 and 2018.
- The Residential Air Source Heat Pumps competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
- The Residential Air Source Heat Pumps breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
- Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
- Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
- Residential Air Source Heat Pumps market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
- Description of Residential Air Source Heat Pumps sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
