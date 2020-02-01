Global Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Market Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2024

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Market 2019 to 2024. It supports finding experts to formulate better category strategies, increase savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

“Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water. There are two type of air source heat pumps including air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps. As the name implies, these systems heat or cool indoor air or move energy into water. An air-source heat pump can provide efficient heating and cooling for your home, especially if you live in a warm climate. When properly installed, an air-source heat pump can deliver one-and-a-half to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes. This is possible because a heat pump moves heat rather than converting it from a fuel, like in combustion heating systems.”

Residential Air Source Heat Pumps Report delivers key manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Major Key Players covered are: Daikin Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitsu General, Panasonic, Carrier, Bryant, LG Electronics, lennox, Aermec, Sanden International, NIBE, Bosch Thermotechnik, Danfoss, A. O. Smith, Ingersoll-Rand, Viessmann.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase: https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13788029

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rural

City

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Residential Air Source Heat Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.