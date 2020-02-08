Global Renin-Inhibitors Market 2019 & Top Players – Novartis,Noden Pharma

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Renin-Inhibitors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 109 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Renin-Inhibitors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Renin-Inhibitors market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Renin inhibitors are one of four classes of compounds that affect the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system. Renin inhibitors produce vasodilation by inhibiting the activity of renin, which is responsible for stimulating angiotensin II formation. Renin is a proteolytic enzyme that is released by the kidneys in response to sympathetic activation, hypotension, and decreased sodium delivery to the distal renal tubule. Aliskiren (INN) (trade names Tekturna, US; Rasilez, UK and elsewhere) is the first in a class of drugs called direct renin inhibitors. Its current licensed indication is essential (primary) hypertension.

Scope of the Report:

USA is still the largest consumption region of Tekturna, occupied about 56% market share globally, with revenue 39.21 million USD in 2017. At the same time, Asia will see the considerable growth since Noden Pharma DAC had successfully entered into an agreement with Orphan Pacific (Japan) and Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (China).

The worldwide market for Renin-Inhibitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 69 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Renin-Inhibitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report offers deep-dive analysis on recent market trends growth in the Market and the Market is thriving by Major Vendors are:

Novartis

Noden Pharma

Market Products / Types:

150mg/Tablet

300mg/Tablet

Market Applications / End-Users:

Age below 45

Age 45-55

Age 55-65

Age above 65

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the RENIN-INHIBITORS Market.

