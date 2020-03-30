Global Renewable Energy Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Renewable Energy Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Renewable Energy Market

This report is a product of an exhaustive analysis of the latest trends prevalent in the industry. It contains a brief but informative overview, which gives the market definition, fundamental applications, as well as the manufacturing methods employed. For examining the intricacies of the global Renewable Energy Market, data experts scrutinize the competitive scene along with the latest industry trends in the key regions. In addition, the report offers the price margins of the product, paired with the risks faced by the manufacturers in the market. Other than that, it gives a comprehensive understanding of different dynamics impacting the Renewable Energy Market. Overall, the report provides an insight into the market situation where 2025 is the base year, and the forecast period extends until 2025.

Key Players

Enel Green Power, ENERCON GmbH, Nordex SE, Senvion S.A, Siemens Gamesa, Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens Wind Power GmbH & Co.KG, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd, Suzlon Energy Limited, UpWind Solutions, Inc., and Vestas Wind Systems A/S are key companies of the market. Leading companies are currently focused on geothermal energy that has the capacity to supply base load requirements. Key companies are making efforts to reach the untapped market, which will help them maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The entry of new companies is expected to make the global renewable energy market highly competitive and fragmented.

With context to key players, the report provides a stance on the market’s competitive landscape along with the new trends penetrating the manufacturing space. The report casts light on the several prominent vendors contributing to the market, which includes renowned as well as new players.

Drivers and Risks

The global renewable energy market is segmented by type and end user. By type, the market is further segmented as Hydro & Ocean Power, Wind Energy, Solar Energy, Bioenergy, and Geothermal Energy. Hydro & Ocean Power is further divided as Wave Energy, Tidal Energy, and Other. Moreover, Wind Energy is bifurcated Offshore and Onshore wind energy production. Solar is further categorized into Solar PV and CSP. Bioenergy is segmented as Bio-alcohol, Biomass, Bio-diesel, and Others. At present, wind energy is the most used and most mature renewable energy, followed by solar energy. Wind energy is the leading segment owing to its advantages such as cost-effectiveness and lowest-priced renewable energy technologies and deployment at the domestic scale.

Regional Description

By geography, Renewable Energy market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific leads the renewable energy market owing to increased government initiative and growing energy demand from developing nations such as China and India. According to BP Plc, China has increased its renewable installed capacity by around 30% in 2017 compared to 2016. Europe is estimated to be the second biggest market for renewable energy owing to the advancement in the technology and the availability of new forms of energy across the region. Ocean energy and offshore wind energy are two of the forms of renewable energy sources in Europe. In addition to providing an understanding of the fundamental dynamics molding the Renewable Energy Market, the report also investigates the numerous volume trends and the pricing history as well as the market value. A number of potential growth factors, risks, and opportunities are also evaluated to get an acute grasp of the overall market. The analysis and the forecast of the Renewable Energy Market are analyzed not just on a global basis but also on a regional basis. Taking a closer look at the regions wherein the market is concentrated, the report focuses on Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. These regions are studied with respect to the prevalent trends and several opportunities as well as an outlook that could benefit the market in the long run.

Method of Research

The global renewable energy market is driven by multiple factors such as decline in costs of renewable energy equipment, government initiatives towards clean energy, increase in demand from corporate buyers, and need of energy security and independence. However, Lack of technical information, implementation hurdles, and huge investment cost might hamper the market growth. Although the global renewable energy market is anticipated to undergo significant growth, it is likely to face a few challenges. Renewable energy generates electricity at a high tariff, which is one of the biggest factor expected to hinder the potential of the global renewable energy market.With the aim of providing an analysis of the market during the forecast period, the market is examined on the basis of various parameters that form Porter’s Five Force Model. Additionally, the data experts use the SWOT based on which the report is able to give explicit details about the Renewable Energy Market. The in-depth analysis of the market helps identify and accentuate its main strengths, risks, opportunities, and weaknesses. Regardless of high growth rates and potential, renewable energy still represents only a small fraction of today’s global energy consumption. Renewable electricity generation excluding hydro is estimated to account for 8.4% of global power generation. However, renewable energy plays a significant role in the growth of electricity generation sector, contribution almost half growth in the energy sector in 2017.

