Global Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Remote patient monitoring system focuses on monitoring the patient outside the conventional settings of hospitals and healthcare centers. With the help of this system, the patient can be treated from their own home and it is effective in reducing healthcare cost and saving time. For patients suffering from chronic diseases, it is better to arrange medical treatment from home as the patient feel more comfortable in the company of family members.

End-user/Technology

The primary users are hospitals and home healthcare clinics. There are mainly four components of a monitoring system. Sensors on medical devices which are used to measure physiological condition, local data storage facility which is connected with the centralized data center in the healthcare centers, centralized data storage facility is available at the medical center to track the treatment details of the patient, and diagnostic software application which provides treatment recommendation and intervention alert based on the medical data captured by the sensors.

Market Dynamics

Advancement in technology, rising number of chronic diseases, the aging population, low treatment cost, fast and reliable medical consulting facility, and increasing demand are the main driving force for the growth of the remote patient monitoring system market. On the other hand lack of awareness among people, insufficiently trained professionals, high upfront cost of the devices, and stringent Govt. regulations are some of the primary restraints. The top companies are trying to increase their market share by introducing new devices to enhance the product portfolio or by acquiring other firms.

Market Segments

The market can be segmented based on the application and devices used. The remote patient monitoring system has its application in heart failure, diabetes, pulmonary, blood pressure, and mental health related diseases. Cardiac monitors, respiratory monitors, and hematology monitors are some of the products widely used in the market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the market leader followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Technological advancement, venture capital investment, govt support and increasing demand for low-cost treatment ensure North America’s leadership in the remote patient monitoring system market. It is expected that North America will remain as a dominant market for the next few years. Investors and manufacturers are highly interested in Asia Pacific regions due to the presence of untapped market with lots of opportunities. Other geographic markets include South America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities

Technological advancement, Govt. support, rising number of lifestyle diseases and increasing awareness among people are creating lots of opportunities in the current market. The highest growth rate is expected to be in the Asia Pacific region in the forecasted period. Various R&D work in critical disease sector is also creating opportunities for the market to grow.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson and Johnson, Omron Corporation, and Microlife Corporation.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

