Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Services Market 2019

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a technology to enable monitoring of patients outside of conventional clinical settings, which may increase access to care and decrease healthcare delivery costs.

Key features of RPM, like remote monitoring and trend analysis of physiological parameters, enable early detection of deterioration; thereby, reducing number of emergency department visits, hospitalizations and duration of hospital stays.

In 2018, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Remote Patient Monitoring Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remote Patient Monitoring Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qualcomm Life

Tech Mahindra

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Medtronic

A&D Medical

Boston Scientific

Nihon Kohden

Philips Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

Abbott

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services to Patients

Services to Healthcare Providers

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Long Term Care Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remote Patient Monitoring Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remote Patient Monitoring Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remote Patient Monitoring Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

