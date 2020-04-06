In this report, the Global Release Agent Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Release Agent Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-release-agent-development-overview-2019



A release agent is a chemical, typically a liquid, used to facilitate the easy removal of molded or cast parts from the molds. These chemicals are applied to the contact surfaces of the mold prior to casting or molding, preventing excessive adhesion between it and the finished part.

At present, the major manufacturers of Release Agent are Chem-Trend, Franklynn Industries, Henkel, AXEL, Chukyo Yushi, Marbocote, Mcgee Industries, REXCO, LANXESS, etc. Chem-Trend is the world leader, holding 18.82% production market share in 2016.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Release Agent production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Release Agent is estimated to be 101686 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Release Agent market is valued at 310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Release Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Release Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chem-Trend

Franklynn Industries

Henkel

AXEL

Chukyo Yushi

Marbocote

Mcgee Industries

REXCO

LANXESS

Specialty Products

E.undP.WurtzGmbH&CoKG

Klüber Lubrication

Daikin

Aervoe

CONDAT

Dupont

3M

Stoner

BASF

Beilida

QIKO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Internal Mold Releases

External Mold Releases

Segment by Application

Composite

Rubber

Plastic

Polyurethane Resins

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-release-agent-development-overview-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com