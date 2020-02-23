Global Refrigerant Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global refrigerant market is expected to reach 2,019.96 Thousand Metric Tons by 2025 from 1,306.44 Thousand Metric Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are china focusing on natural refrigerants as advised by MEP/FECO china, technological changes such as low GWP refrigerants, growth in the cold chain market and increase in the disposable income leading to rise in purchasing power of consumer appliances. On the other hand, government regulation on cutting down HFC emission, banned gases owing to regulation such as SNAP and increasing threats of ozone depletion and global warming may hinder the growth of the market.

The key market players for global refrigerant market are listed below;

The Chemours Company

Arkema SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

The Linde Group

Daikin Industries Limited

Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V.

Sinochem Corporation

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (AGC)

SRF Limited

Air Liquide

A-Gas International

OZ-Chill Refrigerants

Shandong Yuean Chemical

Gas Servei S.A.

Zhejiang Fotech International Co Ltd.

Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd.

Tazzetti SPA

Quimobasico

The market is further segmented into;

Industry

Application

On the basis of industry type, the global refrigerant market is segmented into domestic household, industrial refrigeration, commercial racks & condensing units, and light commercial. In 2018, domestic household based market segment is expected to dominate the global refrigerant market with 43.3% market share and is expected to reach 897.02 thousand metric tons by 2025, growing with the highest CAGR of 6.1%.

On the basis of application type, the global refrigerant market is segmented into refrigerators, large scale refrigerators, chillers, air conditioners, heat pumps and others. In 2018, refrigerators based market segment is expected to dominate the global refrigerant market with 38.7% market share and is expected to reach 812.47 thousand metric tons by 2025, growing with the highest CAGR of 6.3%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refrigerant for 2018-2025.

