In this report, the Global Refractory Metals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Refractory Metals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Refractory Metals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Refractory Metals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Refractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a group, they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.

Refractory metals are unique. As a group they provide a number of unique characteristics such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. The refractory metals market in Southeast Asia is dominated by local manufacturers and leading global manufacturers. Tejing Tungsten, Sanher Tungste and H.C. Starck are leaders in the Southeast Asian market because these companies are local manufacturers.

From a global perspective, the reserves and production of refractory metals in Southeast Asia are very small. China, Brazil, Chile and the United States are the main production areas of refractory metals Southeast Asia needs to import refractory metals from these areas. Compared with the United States, Japan, China and Europe, Southeast Africa refractory metals consumption is very small.

Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium. Other refractory metals are iridium, hafnium,osmium and so on. Iridium and osmium also belong to the platinum group of precious metals, and all three are very expensive to produce, precluding their use to very specialized applications such as nozzles for ceramic fiber production. At present, in the Southeast Asian market, Molybdenum Metal and Tungsten Metal occupy an absolute market share. In the 2016 consumption structure, Tungsten Metal accounted for 85.90% of the consumption share. As Southeast Asia does not have a complete aviation and aerospace industry, Southeast Asia’s demand for Rhenium Metal is very small.

Refractory metals are widely used. Steel Industry, Electronics and Electrical Industry, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts are the main applications of refractory metals. In 2016, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts accounted for 56.71% of the consumption share.

Currently, the global manufacturing industry gradually shifted to Southeast Asia. Especially in the electronics industry, many Japan, the United States and Chinese manufacturers have already established production plants in Southeast Asia. In addition, the nuclear power industry and the medical industry in Southeast Asia will continue to drive the growing demand for refractory metals.

Global Refractory Metals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Refractory Metals.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Refractory Metals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Refractory Metals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tejing Tungsten

Sanher Tungste

H.C. Starck

A.L.M.T.

Plansee Group

CBMM

Molymet

Codelco

JDC

CMOC

Conghua Tantalum & Niobium Smeltery

FuJian JinXin Tungsten

Treibacher Industrie

Wolfram

Climax Molybdenum

Global Advanced Metals

TaeguTec

JXTC

Wolfmet

Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry

Refractory Metals Breakdown Data by Type

Molybdenum Metal

Tungsten Metal

Niobium Metal

Tantalum Metal

Rhenium Metal

Refractory Metals Breakdown Data by Application

Steel Industry

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Carbide Tools and Wear Parts

Chemical Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Refractory Metals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Refractory Metals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Refractory Metals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Refractory Metals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refractory Metals :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



