Global Refractory Metals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Refractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a group, they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.
Refractory metals are unique. As a group they provide a number of unique characteristics such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. The refractory metals market in Southeast Asia is dominated by local manufacturers and leading global manufacturers. Tejing Tungsten, Sanher Tungste and H.C. Starck are leaders in the Southeast Asian market because these companies are local manufacturers.
From a global perspective, the reserves and production of refractory metals in Southeast Asia are very small. China, Brazil, Chile and the United States are the main production areas of refractory metals Southeast Asia needs to import refractory metals from these areas. Compared with the United States, Japan, China and Europe, Southeast Africa refractory metals consumption is very small.
Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium. Other refractory metals are iridium, hafnium,osmium and so on. Iridium and osmium also belong to the platinum group of precious metals, and all three are very expensive to produce, precluding their use to very specialized applications such as nozzles for ceramic fiber production. At present, in the Southeast Asian market, Molybdenum Metal and Tungsten Metal occupy an absolute market share. In the 2016 consumption structure, Tungsten Metal accounted for 85.90% of the consumption share. As Southeast Asia does not have a complete aviation and aerospace industry, Southeast Asia’s demand for Rhenium Metal is very small.
Refractory metals are widely used. Steel Industry, Electronics and Electrical Industry, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts are the main applications of refractory metals. In 2016, Carbide Tools and Wear Parts accounted for 56.71% of the consumption share.
Currently, the global manufacturing industry gradually shifted to Southeast Asia. Especially in the electronics industry, many Japan, the United States and Chinese manufacturers have already established production plants in Southeast Asia. In addition, the nuclear power industry and the medical industry in Southeast Asia will continue to drive the growing demand for refractory metals.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Refractory Metals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Refractory Metals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Tejing Tungsten
Sanher Tungste
H.C. Starck
A.L.M.T.
Plansee Group
CBMM
Molymet
Codelco
JDC
CMOC
Conghua Tantalum & Niobium Smeltery
FuJian JinXin Tungsten
Treibacher Industrie
Wolfram
Climax Molybdenum
Global Advanced Metals
TaeguTec
JXTC
Wolfmet
Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry
Refractory Metals Breakdown Data by Type
Molybdenum Metal
Tungsten Metal
Niobium Metal
Tantalum Metal
Rhenium Metal
Refractory Metals Breakdown Data by Application
Steel Industry
Electronics and Electrical Industry
Carbide Tools and Wear Parts
Chemical Industry
Medical Industry
Others
Refractory Metals Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Refractory Metals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Refractory Metals capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Refractory Metals manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
