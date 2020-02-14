GLOBAL REFRACTORIES MARKET REVIEW (2019) CLASSIFICATION, GROWTH FACTOR, RECENT TREND AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS 2023

Global Refractories Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

New Report on Refractories Market (2019) offers complete outlook of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers.

The global refractories market has been estimated at USD 35,849.68 million in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Iron and steel dominated the global refractories market with nearly 70% share globally, while other end-user industries segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR through the forecast period.

Global Refractories Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

RHI, IMERYS, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA,CHOSUN REFRACTORIES CO. LTD, HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL, IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD, MAGNEZIT GROUP, MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC., MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS, REFRATECHNIK, AND RESCO PRODUCTS INC.

Regional Segmentation Includes:

Australia & New Zealand, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, NORDIC Countries, ASEAN Countries, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Egypt

– Regional and country-level analysis of the Refractories market, by end-use.

– Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players.

For Customization, Click Here…

Points Covered in TOC of Global Refractories Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness â Porterâs Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Regulations & Policies

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Strong Iron & Steel Production in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Increase in the Production of Non-ferrous Materials

4.1.3 Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Markets

4.1.4 High Demand from the Glass Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Concerns and Health and Safety Issues

4.3 Opportunity

4.3.1 Growth Potential of the Indian Steel Industry

4.3.2 Other Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Non-clay Refractory

5.1.1.1 Magnesite Bricks

5.1.1.2 Zirconia Bricks

5.1.1.3 Silica Bricks

5.1.1.4 Chromite Bricks

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Clay Refractory

5.1.2.1 High Alumina

5.1.2.2 Fireclay

5.1.2.3 Insulating

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Iron & Steel

5.2.2 Energy & Chemicals

5.2.3 Non-ferrous Metal

5.2.4 Cement

5.2.5 Ceramics

5.2.6 Glass

5.2.7 Others

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.2.3 Mexico

6.2.4 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 United Kingdom

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Rest of Europe

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis*

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials*, Products & Services, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

9.1 Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd

9.2 Harbisonwalker International

9.3 IFGL Refractories Ltd

9.4 Imerys Group

9.5 Krosaki Harima Corporation

9.6 Magnezit Group

9.7 Minerals Technologies Inc.

9.8 Morgan Advanced Materials

9.9 Refratechnik

9.10 Resco Products Inc.

9.11 RHI Magnesita

9.12 Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd

9.13 Vesuvius

9.14 …list not exhaustive

10. Disclaimer

11. * subject to availability on public domain

To conclude, Refractories report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

