Global Refractories Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global refractories market is expected to reach USD 40,007.33 million by 2025 from USD 29,518.47 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence for non-metallic minerals industry, growing infrastructure in emerging countries and demand of refractories from iron & steel industry.

The key market players for global refractories market are listed below;

Vesuvias.

RHI Magnesita

Saint Gobain

Morgan Advanced Materials

Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd.,

COORSTEK, INC.,

Refratechnic

HARBISONWALKER INTERNATIONAL

IMERYS,

KROSAKI HARIMA CORPORATION

IFGL Refractories Ltd.

The market is further segmented into;

Alkalinity

Product Type

Form type

End User

Fusion Temperature

The global refractories market is segmented based on alkalinity into three notable segments; acidic & neutral refractories and basic refractories. Acidic & neutral refractories segment is sub segmented into fireclay, silica, alumina, chromite, zirconia and carbon. Basic refractories are further sub segmented into magnesite and dolomite. In 2018, acidic & neutral refractories market is likely to dominate market with 70.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 28,693.90 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period.

The global refractories market is segmented based on form type into three notable segments; bricks, monolithic and others. Monolithic segment is sub segmented into castable, plastic, ramming, patching, coating, refractory mortars and insulating castables. In 2018, the bricks market is estimated to dominate market with 55.4% market share and will collect around USD 21,846.67 million by 2025, rising with a CAGR of 3.8%. However, the monolithic market is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.4% and is estimated to cross USD 15,202.58 million in 2025 from USD 10,868.90 million in 2017.

The global refractories market is segmented based on product type into two notable segments; clay and non-clay. Non-clay segment is sub segmented into silica bricks, magnesite bricks, chromite bricks, zirconia bricks and others. Clay segment is sub segmented into fire clay, high alumina and insulating. In 2018, the clay market is estimated to dominate market with 60.7% shares and will collect around USD 24,785.97 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.3%.

The global refractories market is segmented based on fusion temperature into three notable segments; Normal Refractory (1580-1780?C), High Refractory (1780-2000 ?C) and Super Refractory (>2000 ?C). In 2018, the normal refractory (1580-1780?C) market is estimated to dominate market with 51.1% shares and will collect around USD 21,013.37 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.4%.

The global refractories market is segmented based on end user into six notable segments; iron & steel, cement & lime, energy & chemicals, glass, non-ferrous metal and others. In 2018, the iron & steel market is estimated to dominate market with 79.3% shares and will collect around USD 32,142.94 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.2%.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

