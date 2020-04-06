In this report, the Global Reflective Sheeting Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Reflective Sheeting Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Reflective sheeting is flexible retro reflective material primarily used to increase the nighttime conspicuity of traffic signs, high-visibility clothing, and other items.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce reflective sheeting, mainly concentrating in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The main market players are 3M, Avery Dennison, Nippon Carbide Industry, ATSM, ORAFOL, Jisung Corporation, Reflomax, KIWA Chemical Industries, Viz Reflectives, Daoming Optics & Chemicals and Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective etc.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Reflective Sheeting market is valued at 3150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Reflective Sheeting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Reflective Sheeting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Avery Dennison

Nippon Carbide Industry

ATSM

ORAFOL

Jisung Corporation

Reflomax

KIWA Chemical Industries

Viz Reflectives

Daoming Optics & Chemicals

Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective

Changzhou Huawei

Yeshili Reflective Materials

Zhejiang Caiyuan Reflecting

Huangshan Xingwei Reflectorized

Yangzhou Tonming Reflective

Alsafety

Lianxing Reflective

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass bead type

Micro prismatic type

Segment by Application

Road signs

Vehicles

Other

