Global Refinished Paints Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global refinished paints market is expected to reach USD 9,477.85 million by 2025 and growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global refinished paints market is segmented on the basis of resin type, vehicle type, technology, layer and geography.

Based on resin type, market is segmented into four notable segments as polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, acrylic resin and others

Based on vehicle type, market is segmented into four notable segments passenger car, buses, LCV and trucks.

Based on technology, market is segmented into three notable segments; solvent borne coating, waterborne coating and powder coating.

Based on layer into four notable segments; primer, basecoat, clear coat and sealer.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global refinished paints market competition by top players include –

DEUTSCHE POST AG is going to dominate the global refinished paints market following with United Parcel Service, INC, Fedex, Amerisourcebergen and Others.

Donglai.

Novol SP.

Noroo Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of noroo holdings co., ltd.)

The Lubrizol Corporation,

KCC Corporation.

Mipa SE,

Cresta Paint Industries LTD.

Alpscoating.

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited,

KAPCI Coatings

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

3M

Kansai Paint CO.,LTD

Nippon Paint Holdings Co

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12379

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]