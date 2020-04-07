Global Refinery Catalyst Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Refinery Catalyst market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Refinery Catalyst market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Refining catalyst is a substance that aids in the conversion of petroleum refinery naphthas into high-octane liquid products. Besides, it also converts low octane hydrocarbons into cyclic naphthalenes and other branched alkanes. Then, these are again dehydrogenated to produce aromatic hydrocarbons with high octane number. Refining catalyst produces high valued elements that are used in petrochemicals, diesel, and gasoline.

Refinery catalyst production is concentrated relatively and is a technology-intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world refinery catalyst industry, more of which are located in USA. The main market players are Grace Catalysts Technologies, BASF, Albemarle, Criterion, Johnson Matthey, Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell) and others. The global production of refinery catalyst will increase to 1052.07 K MT in 2019 from 881.12 K MT in 2014 with the 3.61% average growth rate.

The major raw materials for refinery catalyst are sodium silicate, kaolin, sodium aluminate and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of refinery catalyst, and then impact the price of refinery catalyst.

Global Refinery Catalyst market size will increase to 5696.2 Million US$ by 2025, from 4675.9 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Refinery Catalyst.

This report researches the worldwide Refinery Catalyst market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Refinery Catalyst breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Grace Catalysts Technologies

BASF

Albemarle

Criterion

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

UOP (Honeywell)

Axens

JGC C&C

Sinopec

CNPC

HCpect

Refinery Catalyst Breakdown Data by Type

FCC Catalysts

Hydro-processing Catalyst

Others

Refinery Catalyst Breakdown Data by Application

Dispersed Catalyst

Supported Catalyst

Refinery Catalyst Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Refinery Catalyst Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Refinery Catalyst capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Refinery Catalyst manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refinery Catalyst :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

