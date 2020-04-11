Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Recruitment & Staffing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Recruitment & Staffing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Recruitment and staffing is the process of hiring eligible candidates in the organization or company for specific positions. In management, the meaning of recruitment and staffing is an operation of recruiting the employees by evaluating their skills, knowledge and then offering them specific job roles accordingly.

In 2018, the global Recruitment & Staffing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Recruitment & Staffing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recruitment & Staffing development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key players covered in this study

Randstad

Adecco

Allegis

Hays

Kelly Services

Manpower Group

Robert Half International

TeamLease

Insperity

Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd

ABC Consultants

Global InnovSource

IKYA Human Capital

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent Placement

Contract Staffing

Payroll Administration

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial and Legal Sector

Medical and Science Sector

Engineering and Technical Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Recruitment & Staffing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Recruitment & Staffing development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recruitment & Staffing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

