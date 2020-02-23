Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
Recombinant vector vaccines are experimental vaccines similar to DNA vaccines, but they use an attenuated virus or bacterium to introduce microbial DNA to cells of the body. “Vector” refers to the virus or bacterium used as the carrier.
In nature, viruses latch on to cells and inject their genetic material into them. In the lab, scientists have taken advantage of this process. They have figured out how to take the roomy genomes of certain harmless or attenuated viruses and insert portions of the genetic material from other microbes into them. The carrier viruses then ferry that microbial DNA to cells. Recombinant vector vaccines closely mimic a natural infection and therefore do a good job of stimulating the immune system.
Attenuated bacteria also can be used as vectors. In this case, the inserted genetic material causes the bacteria to display the antigens of other microbes on its surface. In effect, the harmless bacterium mimics a harmful microbe, provoking an immune response.
Researchers are working on both bacteria-l and viral-based recombinant vector vaccines for HIV, rabies, and measles.
The global Recombinant Vector Vaccines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Recombinant Vector Vaccines market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Recombinant Vector Vaccines in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Recombinant Vector Vaccines in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Recombinant Vector Vaccines market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Recombinant Vector Vaccines market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
SANOFI PASTEUR S.A.
Novartis
GSK
CNBG
ChengDa Bio
Changsheng Life
Zhifei
SINOVAC BIOTECH
NuoCheng Bio
Hualan Bio
Kangtai
Market size by Product
Varicella
Influenza
Polio
Hepatitis A
Rabies
BCG
Hepatitis B
Pertussis, Diphtheria, tetanus
Pneumococcal
Others
Market size by End User
For Adult
For Child
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Recombinant Vector Vaccines market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Recombinant Vector Vaccines market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Recombinant Vector Vaccines companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Recombinant Vector Vaccines submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recombinant Vector Vaccines Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Varicella
1.4.3 Influenza
1.4.4 Polio
1.4.5 Hepatitis A
1.4.6 Rabies
1.4.7 BCG
1.4.8 Hepatitis B
1.4.9 Pertussis, Diphtheria, tetanus
1.4.10 Pneumococcal
1.4.11 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 For Adult
1.5.3 For Child
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Market Size
2.1.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Recombinant Vector Vaccines Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Recombinant Vector Vaccines Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A.
11.1.1 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A. Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A. Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A. Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.1.5 SANOFI PASTEUR S.A. Recent Development
11.2 Novartis
11.2.1 Novartis Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Novartis Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Novartis Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.2.5 Novartis Recent Development
11.3 GSK
11.3.1 GSK Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 GSK Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 GSK Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.3.5 GSK Recent Development
11.4 CNBG
11.4.1 CNBG Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 CNBG Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 CNBG Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.4.5 CNBG Recent Development
11.5 ChengDa Bio
11.5.1 ChengDa Bio Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 ChengDa Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 ChengDa Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.5.5 ChengDa Bio Recent Development
11.6 Changsheng Life
11.6.1 Changsheng Life Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Changsheng Life Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Changsheng Life Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.6.5 Changsheng Life Recent Development
11.7 Zhifei
11.7.1 Zhifei Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Zhifei Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Zhifei Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.7.5 Zhifei Recent Development
11.8 SINOVAC BIOTECH
11.8.1 SINOVAC BIOTECH Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 SINOVAC BIOTECH Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 SINOVAC BIOTECH Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.8.5 SINOVAC BIOTECH Recent Development
11.9 NuoCheng Bio
11.9.1 NuoCheng Bio Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 NuoCheng Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 NuoCheng Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.9.5 NuoCheng Bio Recent Development
11.10 Hualan Bio
11.10.1 Hualan Bio Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Hualan Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Hualan Bio Recombinant Vector Vaccines Products Offered
11.10.5 Hualan Bio Recent Development
11.11 Kangtai
Continued…
