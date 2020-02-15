Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Therapeutic proteins are engineered in the laboratory for pharmaceutical use, including non-covalent binders. These proteins are highly effective and serve as modernized treatment for rare as well as chronic diseases. Protein therapeutics offer custom-made treatment approach by supporting a specifically targeted therapeutic process by compensating the deficiency of an essential protein. Recombinant proteins have gained significant traction for therapeutic applications and the number of proteins either launched or approved into clinical trials has continually increased over the past two decades.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) data of 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved over 140 recombinant therapeutic proteins for human use and several hundred are currently in development. Majority of these proteins are recombinant monoclonal antibodies.

The global recombinant therapeutic antibodies and proteins market size was valued at US$ 92.5 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period (2017 2025).

This report focuses on Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Amgen

Biogen

Eli Lilly

Roche

Johnson and Johnson

Merck

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Sanofi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plasma Protein

Fusion Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Hormones

Enzyme

Coagulation Factors

Others

Segment by Application

Oncology

Hematology

Immunology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins

1.2 Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

2 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production

3.4.1 North America Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies and Proteins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

