Global Reciprocating Compressor Market 2024 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type and Applications
Reciprocating Compressor

Reciprocating Compressor Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for company.

A reciprocating compressor is a positive-displacement compressor that uses pistons driven by a crankshaft to deliver gases at high pressure.

Scope of Reciprocating Compressor Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Reciprocating Compressor industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 52 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole Reciprocating Compressor industry.
  • China occupied 29.42% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 25.29% and 17.25% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 26.75% of the global consumption volume in 2016.
  • For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Reciprocating Compressor producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
  • For forecast, the global Reciprocating Compressor revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~7%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Reciprocating Compressor.
  • The worldwide market for Reciprocating Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 7460 million US$ in 2024, from 5920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    The Report Comprises of Various Company Profiles of Fundamental Market Players of Reciprocating Compressor Market. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. Key Players are: Ariel, Siemens, GE, Atlas Copco, Burckhardt Compression, Howden, Kobelco, Shenyang Yuanda, Hitachi, Neuman & Esser, Gardner Denver, Sundyne, Shenyang Blower, Corken..

    Reciprocating Compressor Market Segment by Type, covers:
    Vertical
    Horizontal
    Others

    Reciprocating Compressor Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
    Refinery
    Petrochemical and Chemical Plants
    Gas Transport and Storage
    Others

