Global Reciprocating Air Compressor Market Analysis 2025 | Growth by Top Companies: Atlas Copco, Sullair, Gardner Denver, Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll-Rand, Elgi Compressors

A Reciprocating Air Compressor is a positive displacement compressor that uses a crankshaft-driven piston and cylinder to compress the air.
According to the technology, it can be devided to single stage air compressors and two stage air compressors.A single-stage reciprocating piston compressor works by drawing the air into the cylinder where it is compressed in a single piston stroke of approximately 120 PSI and then sent to a storage tank. A two-stage compressor includes an additional step where the air is compressed by a second, smaller piston to a pressure of up to 175 PSI.
The Reciprocating Air Compressor market was valued at 5000 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6330 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Reciprocating Air Compressor.
This report presents the worldwide Reciprocating Air Compressor market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Atlas Copco
Sullair
Gardner Denver
Kaeser Kompressoren
Ingersoll-Rand
Elgi Compressors
Quincy Compressor
Emersion Climate Technologies
Frank Technologies
Hertz
Coburg Equipment Private
Guru Enterprises
Reciprocating Air Compressor Breakdown Data by Type
Portable
Stationary
Reciprocating Air Compressor Breakdown Data by Application
Home Appliances
Energy
Healthcare
Food and Beverage
Semiconductor and Electronics
Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Reciprocating Air Compressor Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Reciprocating Air Compressor Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Reciprocating Air Compressor status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Reciprocating Air Compressor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
